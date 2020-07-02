Conor McGregor Calls Out Vince McMahon?

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has called out WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon on Instagram.
The Mac Life, the brand owned by the 31 year old McGregor, posted a photoshopped image this week of McGregor holding a UFC Title and the WWE Title.
They captioned the photo with, “‘All of the belts’ Do you think we’ll ever see the McGregor billi strut in the WWE? #themaclife #official #conormcgregor #thenotoriousmma #irishmma #ufc #ufcnews #sbgireland #mmanews #mma #mixedmartialarts #fightgame #wwe”
McGregor’s company then re-posted that photo on their Instagram Stories and tagged WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon. The caption to that photo read, “McMahon Vs McGregor CEO Flashmatch”
While there has been rumored interest between WWE and Conor at different times in recent years, McGregor is known for social media stunts and this is likely just another joke.
McGregor is a three-time UFC champion and most recently announced his retirement from the sport in June.
You can see the related Instagram post and screenshot below:
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
