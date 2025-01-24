That Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul boxing bout isn’t looking as likely as it once was.

“The Notorious” Conor McGregor spoke with MMA media personality The Schmo at the press conference for the Bareknuckle Mania show for BKFC, which features Eddie Alvarez vs. Jeremy Stephens in the main event this weekend in Philadelphia, PA.

During the discussion, the former UFC double-champion spoke about the rumored Logan Paul fight negotiations, as well as the video of him arguing with Logan and Jake Paul that Logan shared online earlier this week.

“They’re (Jake and Logan Paul) posting it all over the internet,” McGregor said of the aforementioned viral video shared by Logan. “It is what it is. The UFC just aren’t into it. The offer was there on the table, in writing. Both athletes will say, he’s not a fighter, but whatever, both athletes under the TKO banner. UFC, WWE, both rising up. The stock price of TKO holding group through the roof. New market in India opened up and booming.”

McGregor continued, “It was business savvy and business sense to make the fight happen, or should I say, the glorified spar happen, and in between this weight, This waiting period that we find ourselves in before I can get back to the octagon. It made perfect sense on the calendar to go ahead with it. The UFC went into it. I’m not sure the WWE, what their interest in was. I just knew the UFC went into it. He just kept quiet. He didn’t say anything. I was like, mate, you need to say something. You need to open your f**king mouth. I wasn’t talking to him directly. He put up this video and edited it like I had to send him a voice note. I was talking to the f**king crowd that was the Ambani royal family of India. Then they were sending it to him. I was like, ‘mate, it’s basic trying to get him to get going.’ I had no problem doing that. To be honest, I would have done it either way.”

