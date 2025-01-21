Bayley has declared for the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match.

As of this writing, Nia Jax and Bayley have been announced for the annual match.

Speaking of Nia Jax, she will be facing off against Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s World Championship on the upcoming episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event, which takes place on January 25, 2025. The event will air on NBC from San Antonio, Texas.

As far as the men’s Royal Rumble match is concerned, Sami Zayn has declared for the match. He joins John Cena, CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Rey Mysterio thus far.

JBL made an appearance on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix.

In a backstage segment, The New Day and JBL ran into each other.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods ran into the ‘Wrestling God’ prior to Kingston’s singles match with Rey Mysterio. JBL lavished praise on Big E, before running down both Woods and Kingston.

During the match, JBL joined the commentary booth to call the action.

The finish of the match came when Mysterio was able to trap Kingston in a sit-down pin for the three count. As Woods and Kingston attempted to double team Mysterio, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro came out to make the save.

Samantha Irvin will be releasing her new single “Make Me” on February 14.

This will mark Irvin’s first single release since 2020.

On this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix, WWE aired an “In memory of” graphic for Bob Uecker, which you can see below:

And finally, Conor McGregor met and hung out with Logan and Jake Paul for the first time ever.

On social media, video surfaced showing the three stars in a car together, as rumors of a potential Conor McGregor vs. Logan Paul boxing bout in India continue.