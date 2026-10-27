Conrad Thompson says Something To Wrestle With remains a fallback option for Bruce Prichard if his WWE situation changes. Speaking with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, Thompson said they could revisit their podcast partnership when the time is right and Prichard is no longer based in Stamford.

Thompson pointed to the success of their work together while discussing what could come next. Something To Wrestle With launched in 2016, and Prichard has appeared on a part-time schedule in recent years, with John Bradshaw Layfield filling in during his absences.