Conrad Thompson On How He Feels About Ric Flair Working For WWE During The Pandemic

During his appearance on WINCLY, Conrad Thompson spoke on Ric Flair appearing on WWE TV during the pandemic. Here’s what he had to say:

Ric Flair is 71 years old and has had some near-death health issues, but WWE is still using him on Raw during the pandemic. Thompson discussed criticism from fans of WWE including his father-in-law on TV during this time.

I don’t know what my response to that criticism should be. I don’t book him and I don’t accept the bookings. He’s a contracted performer and if he’s asked to come to work, knowing Ric, he’s going to go work. They’re paying him to work and he’s gonna go work. If he feels safe and they feel like they can keep him safe, and clearly they do, then more power to him.

It’s easy for us to say, ‘No one should run.’ But at the same time, if they’ve made the decision they’re going to, that’s not the decision that Conrad or Nick [Hausman] can make. They’ve got to make those calls and do the best they can to keep everybody safe. Knowing Ric, I know Ric wants to be there. You’ve got to appreciate that this is a guy who’s been on the run every day of his life since 1975. He’s had a booking somewhere in some town. Now, he’s been home since at least March. I’ve got to imagine he’s got to be a little stir-crazy and is excited to be back around the guys and doing wrestling and performing.