During an appearance on WINCLY, Conrad Thompson spoke on what it would take to get Vince McMahon to appear at a Starrcast convention. Here’s what he had to say:

No … Let me be clear, if it’s an event piggybacking an AEW event [PPV], that’s not happening. But if its an event piggybacked by a WWE event, than MAYBE there is a chance I could call in a favor with Bruce and try to beg, borrow, kneel, and negotiate. But it’s not likely, no chance in hell he’ll show up at an AEW event.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WINCLY.