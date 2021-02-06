A Best of APA collection was added to the WWE Network today. Here’s the synopsis:

The Acolyte Protection Agency brutalizes the tag team division, becoming the toughest tandem of the Attitude Era. Bradshaw & Faarooq hit hard and party harder as they lay waste to the likes of Edge & Christian and The Hardy Boyz before celebrating with a couple of cold ones and a few hands of poker.

The following matches are featured in the collection:

The Acolytes versus Kane and X-PAC for the WWE Tag Team Championship, Raw, May 31, 1999

The Acolytes versus The Hardy Boyz and Michael Hayes for the WWE Tag Team Championship, Fully Loaded 1999

Tag Team Turmoil Match, Summerslam 1999

APA versus Chuck Palumbo and Sean O’Haire, Invasion 2001

Barroom Brawl Invitational, Vengeance 2003

APA versus Mean Street Posse, Heat, December 5, 1999

APA and Undertaker versus FBI, SmackDown June 26, 2003

APA versus World’s Greatest Tag Team, Tribute to the Troops 2003