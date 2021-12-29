WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation.

It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: 2021. It has highlights of various matches. This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Here is the synopsis:

The top Superstars in WWE take center stage in this compilation showcasing the best matches of 2021. Featured bouts include Sasha Banks squaring off with Bianca Belair at WrestleMania, John Cena’s return to the ring to face Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and Bobby Lashley battling Drew McIntyre at Hell in a Cell.

Check out the playlist here. Here are some of the matches featured: