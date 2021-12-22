WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation.

It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: Ruthless Aggression. It has highlights of various matches featuring the likes of John Cena, Kurt Angle, Triple H, Lita, Trish Stratus, Mickie James, Shawn Michaels, Shelton Benjamin, among others.

This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Here is the synopsis:

“This collection of fiery clashes puts the “ruthless” in Ruthless Aggression. Featuring iconic showdowns like John Cena’s debut match against Kurt Angle and The Rock’s dream battle with Goldberg.”

Check out the playlist here. Here are some of the matches featured:

John Cena vs. Kurt Angle – Smackdown 6/27/2002.

Street Fight: Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels – Summerslam 2002.

Elimination Chamber: Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels vs. Chris Jericho vs. Kane vs. Rob Van Dam vs. Booker T – Survivor Series 2002.

The Rock vs. Goldberg – Backlash 2003.

Steel Cage: Victoria vs. Trish Stratus – RAW 11/24/2003.

Chris Jericho vs. Shelton Benjamin – Taboo Tuesday 2004.

Money in the Bank Ladder: Bobby Lashley vs. Shelton Benjamin vs. Rob Van Dam vs. Finlay vs. Matt Hardy vs. Ric Flair – Wrestlemania 22.

Women’s Championship: Trish Stratus vs. Mickie James – Wrestlemania 22.

WWE Championship: Shawn Michaels vs. John Cena – Wrestlemania 22.