WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation.
It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: The Rock. It has highlights of various matches featuring The Rock.
This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Here is the synopsis:
The jabroni-beating, eyebrow-raising “People’s Champion” The Rock goes one-on-one with some of his most storied rivals, including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, John Cena and Hollywood Hogan in this match collection celebrating The Great One’s legendary WWE Career.
Check out the playlist here. Here are some of the matches featured:
- Intercontinental Championship: Rocky Maivia vs. Hunter Hearst Helmsley – RAW 02/13/1997.
- Intercontinental Championship Ladder: Triple H vs. The Rock – Summerslam 1998.
- WWF Championship: The Rock vs. Mankind – Survivor Series 1998.
- The Rock vs. Hollywood Hulk Hogan – Wrestlemania 18.
- The Rock vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin – Wrestlemania 19.
- John Cena and The Rock vs. Awesome Truth (The Miz and R-Truth) – WWE Survivor Series 2011.
- John Cena vs. The Rock – Wrestlemania 28.