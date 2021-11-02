WWE’s streaming service, WWE Network, and Peacock have added a new compilation.

It’s titled, The Best Of WWE: The Rock. It has highlights of various matches featuring The Rock.

This special is hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and runs for three hours. Here is the synopsis:

The jabroni-beating, eyebrow-raising “People’s Champion” The Rock goes one-on-one with some of his most storied rivals, including “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Triple H, John Cena and Hollywood Hogan in this match collection celebrating The Great One’s legendary WWE Career.

Check out the playlist here. Here are some of the matches featured: