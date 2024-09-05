The Continental Contenders Challenge and a special $7,000 match has been announced for this week’s Friday night episode of AEW Collision.

As noted, AEW Collision airs live on Friday night at 8/7c this week. During this week’s AEW Dynamite, it was announced that the Continental Contenders Challenge will take place to determine the next challenger for AEW Continental Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada.

Additionally, after Chris Jericho brought up a date from four years ago that saw Orange Cassidy ruin his $7,000 jacket, Cassidy agreed to a match against Bryan Keith for the September 6 episode of Collision where if he loses, he pays back the $7,000 in cash.

Also announced is Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida in singles action.

After AEW Collision on Friday, a special live episode of AEW Rampage will follow, and then “Countdown To AEW All Out: Chicago” premieres after that.