Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Contra Unit members Josef Samael, Ikuro Kwon, and Simon Gotch have been added to the July 10th Battle Riot III matchup from Philadelphia. Full details, including an updated list on who is competing in the bout, are below.

CONTRA Unit’s Josef Samael, Ikuro Kwon, and Simon Gotch have been added to MLW’s Battle Riot on Saturday, July 10th in Philadelphia at the 2300 Arena.

Tickets are unavailable for this event as it has sold out.

The presence of CONTRA Unit in the Battle Riot have multiplied over the last few days. With the megalomaniac Josef Samael along with CONTRA’s Ikuro Kwon and Simon Gotch confirmed for the Riot, these crusaders remain steadfast in denying Alex Hammerstone his only path to a title shot against Jacob Fatu: winning the 40-wrestler extravaganza.

The international cabal vows to hijack the match and deny any and all from rising up and securing a title shot by winning the Battle Riot.

Will they be successful? Find out July 10th as MLW presents the Battle Riot!

CARD

MAIN EVENT

40 wrestler Battle Riot with the following participants announced to date:

Alex Hammerstone

King Muertes

Mads Krügger

Ross Von Erich

Marshall Von Erich

Richard Holliday

TJP

Davey Richards

Myron Reed

Calvin Tankman

Gino Medina

Aramis

Arez

King Mo

Kevin Ku

Josef Samael

Simon Gotch

Ikuro Kwon

Savio Vega

Daivari

EJ Nduka

Lee Moriarty

Bu Ku Dao

Alex Kane

Gringo Loco

Zenshi

Kit Osbourne

Caribbean Heavyweight Championship

Richard Holliday (c) vs. King Muertes

Bunkhouse Brawl

Von Erichs vs. Team Filthy

Davey Richards vs. TJP

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

ABOUT THE BATTLE RIOT

A mash-up of a battle royal, royal rumble and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

Buy tickets at MLW2300.com.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.