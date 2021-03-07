Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing a new segment featuring CONTRA Unit addressing rising superstar Calvin Tankman on Wednesday’s upcoming edition of Fusion. Details, including an updated match card, can be found below.

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (“MLW”) today learned CONTRA Unit will “the Injustice infidels and Calvin Tankman” this Wednesday, March 10 at 7pm ET on MLW’s flagship weekly series FUSION, available on YouTube, Fubo Sports, DAZN, beIN SPORTS and the Roku Channel. Learn more about where to watch.

355 pound Calvin Tankman shook the landscape of MLW when he saved Injustice from imminent doom last week.

The super heavyweight rumbled with CONTRA’s unstoppable World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu and sent aftershocks straight to the heart of CONTRA.

Now, with the tides of war seemingly shifted, how will CONTRA Unit react?

Find out this Wednesday night at 7pm ET on FUSION available on MLW YouTube channel for free.

Scheduled for Wednesday’s card:

•National Openweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. LA Park (challenger)

•ACH vs. Kevin Ku (with Team Filthy)

•Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 5 Middleweight Rankings debut!

Also scheduled: Ross & Marshall Von Erich, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Alicia Atout, CONTRA Unit, Myron Reed and more!

Fans can also watch nationwide on cable and dish via beIN SPORTS on Saturday nights at 10pm ET and on demand anytime, anywhere on DAZN.