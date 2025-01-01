Fightful Select is reporting that Gabe Kidd, a prominent talent in New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW), will see his contract expiring in the near future.

Kidd, who currently reigns as the NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, has previously made appearances at the ROH TV tapings. He will be facing off against Kenny Omega at NJPW Wrestle Dynasty, and it is said that NJPW is likely eager to retain him. However, it remains unclear whether contract negotiations are already in progress.

It is said that AEW would be interested in signing Kidd, but that will all hinge on whether he re-signs with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

In other New Japan Pro Wrestling news, the company has exited AXS TV.

The broadcast agreement between NJPW and AXS TV will expire tonight at midnight. NJPW claims they opted not to renew their contract with the hope that they can land on another network in the United States.