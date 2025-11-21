A notable name in the All Elite Wrestling women’s tag team division may be approaching a pivotal career moment, as new reports suggest her current deal with the promotion could be winding down.

According to one source, Anna Jay’s contract with AEW is believed internally to be up within the next few months, placing her among the growing list of talents with expiring agreements as the promotion continues to reshape its roster heading into 2025.

While there’s no confirmation yet on whether the two sides have entered formal talks about an extension, one AEW source noted that they expect the company to make an effort to keep her on board if the situation allows it.

Within AEW, Anna Jay has long been viewed as a performer with upside, and a talent who continues to develop while remaining a steady presence on television. Particularly in the newly formed women’s tag team scene.

Jay genuinely enjoys teaming with Tay Melo as part of the TayJay women’s tag-team duo, and the pair reportedly remains close both personally and professionally. Jay is also described as being open to “doing what’s right for her career,” which includes evaluating any potential free-agency options should she reach that point.

The duo known as TayJay was recently eliminated from the ongoing tournament to crown the inaugural AEW Women’s World Tag-Team Champions, leaving Jay’s next steps, both on screen and contractually, worth keeping an eye on in the coming months.

