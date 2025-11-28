TNA Wrestling is heading toward another contract decision as the end of the year approaches.

Several deals within the company are scheduled to expire before 2026 even gets underway, with names like Zachary Wentz, AJ Francis and Steve Maclin all set to hit the end of their terms.

Now, another talent has joined that list.

Jake Something.

Originally, the belief was that Something had signed a multi-year agreement during the summer a couple of years back, with an expectation that his contract wouldn’t wrap up until June 2026.

That timeline has officially shifted.

We can confirm his current deal actually expires at the end of this year, and that there is no word yet on whether formal talks have begun between the two sides, but TNA is gearing up for a crowded contract season as several key decisions loom.

Jake Something appeared at the TNA Turning Point 2025 special event a couple of weeks ago, competing against Mance Wanrer and The Home Town Man in triple-threat action.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding the TNA Wrestling contract status of Jake Something and others continue to surface.

