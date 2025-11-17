A long-running member of the TNA Knockouts division may be nearing a crossroads with TNA Wrestling.

Jody Threat appeared on “In The Weeds” on November 17 to promote the upcoming New Wave Wrestling Academy event, and the conversation quickly shifted toward her future with the company.

Threat has been a steady presence in TNA for several years, including a run as a two-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion.

But as she revealed on the show, her current contract isn’t far from expiring.

During the interview, Threat confirmed that her deal is “up relatively soon,” though she added that both sides are actively discussing a potential extension.

A source attempted to get clarification from both Threat and TNA officials. While Threat didn’t provide further details, a TNA source indicated the company is hopeful they can retain her moving forward.

Beyond that, there’s little clarity on what comes next for Jody Threat or how negotiations will ultimately shake out.

We’ll keep you updated here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as more details on her status become available

For those interested, you can check out the complete Jody Threat interview from the “In The Weeds” show via the YouTube player embedded below.

RELATED RECENT NEWS: Update On TNA Wrestling Kicking Veteran Media Out Of Saturday’s Taping At Full Sail

(H/T: Fightful Select)