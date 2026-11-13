Trey Miguel is hoping to secure a longer-term deal with TNA Wrestling when his current contract comes up for renewal.

During a recent interview with Tom Campbell of Cultaholic Wrestling, Miguel discussed his contractual status with TNA, revealing that he has been working under a pair of six-month agreements throughout 2026.

The former TNA X-Division Champion explained that he initially signed a six-month deal in January before agreeing to another six-month extension in June. With his current agreement approaching its expiration, Miguel is hoping to negotiate something more substantial.

“In January, I only re-signed for six months. In June, re-signed for six months,” Miguel said. “Before the end of this year, we’ll have to negotiate a new contract. I’m hoping to get more than just six months.”

Despite the short-term nature of his recent contracts, Miguel made it clear that he remains happy with his position in TNA and considers the promotion his home.

“I think I’ve made it evident over the past years that TNA’s my home,” he continued. “I love TNA. I’m not displeased to be here by any stretch of the imagination.”

Miguel’s contractual situation comes after an eventful start to 2026.

Following the expiration of his previous TNA deal, Miguel signed with AEW in January. However, just four days later, his release from the company was announced amid reports that Warner Bros. Discovery officials had expressed concerns over controversial social media comments he made several years earlier.

Miguel ultimately returned to TNA Wrestling on the January 22 episode of IMPACT, where he participated in the Feast or Fired match.