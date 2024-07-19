An update for tonight’s WWE SmackDown from the Chi Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska.

General Manager Nick Aldis announced via social media that there will be a contract signing between LA Knight and WWE United States Champion Logan Paul, confirming their showdown for WWE SummerSlam on August 3rd. Also announced was that Cody Rhodes would be opening the SmackDown broadast.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SMACKDOWN:

-WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes kicks off the show

-LA Knight and Logan Paul contract signing

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade

-Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton