A huge segment has been added to this Thursday’s edition of TNA Impact!
A contract signing will take place between Josh Alexander, Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth, Frankie Kazarian, Steve Maclin, and TNA World Champion Moose on the show, which will be solidifying the six-men’s showdown at Slammiversary.
UPDATED LINEUP:
-No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey, Tavion Heights, & Myles Borne) vs. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) & KUSHIDA
-Xia Brookside vs. Alisha Edwards
-The System (Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards) (c) vs. The Hardys (Matt Hardy & Jeff Hardy) for the TNA Tag Team Championship
-TNA Slammiversary Main Event Contract Signing (Josh Alexander, Moose, Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth, Frankie Kazarian, Steve Maclin)