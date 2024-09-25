Blood.

Sweat.

Tears.

“The Don Of NXT” is ready for his shot at the seemingly invincible WWE NXT North American Champion.

During the September 24 episode of WWE NXT, the final show on the USA Network before the move to The CW, a video package aired announcing Tony D’Angelo challenging Oba Femi for the WWE NXT North American Championship on the second WWE NXT on The CW show.

A contract signing for the bout is scheduled to take place as part of a special MizTV segment that will air on the debut WWE NXT on The CW episode on October 1 in Chicago, Ill.

The second WWE NXT on The CW episode is scheduled to air near St. Louis, in Chesterfield, MO., on Tuesday, October 8.