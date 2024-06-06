Another day, another contract update as 2024 continues to be an incredible contract year for professional wrestling.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE NXT star Dijak has still not re-signed with WWE, with his current deal set to expire later this month. Dijak is being repped by Paragon Talent Group, who will be handling his negotiations going forward. At this time there are no immediate plans for Dijak to fit into the Monday Night Raw brand, where he was selected earlier this year in the WWE Draft. That being said, WWE does hope to retain him as negotiations continue.

Corey Brennan of Fightful adds that Dijak has been incredibly professional during his dealings in the NXT brand, and that his game on social media is noticed. Dijak does have interest from other companies were he to not re-sign with WWE.

As always Wrestling Headlines will keep you informed about Dijak’s status. Stay tuned.