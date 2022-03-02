EC3’s Control Your Narrative company has announced a TV deal with Pro Wrestling TV.

As we’ve noted, EC3 is partnering with Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman) and Killer Kross to launch their new Control Your Narrative wrestling promotion. The promotion has been promising a TV deal that will be announced imminently, and that deal was just announced today. The promotion will run Orlando this Saturday, March 5, and Dallas on Thursday, March 31. The Dallas show will be a TV taping with Kross’ debut and an announcement with details on the future of CYN. You can click here, here, here and here for our recent reports on CYN expanding.

In an update, CYN announced today that they have signed an exclusive television deal with Pro Wrestling TV, which will launch in April.

Pro Wrestling TV will debut in April with a linear channel and on-demand streaming app, provided as a free ad-supported service to viewers across the world.

“With PWTV, the way professional wrestling is consumed will change forever,” said CYN co-founder EC3 in a press release. “We are very excited to partner with PWTV to bring the stories, skills, and abilities of a distinct and driven group of talents to the wrestling world.”

It was also noted that in addition to continuing to produce full-length cinematic wrestling features, CYN and PWTV will bring a unique perspective of presenting & distributing wrestling to fans in the form of a seasonal TV approach. Each episode will build the stories of the wrestlers, their conflicts, and their journeys, culminating each season with a live event special.

“Through this approach CYN believes the talent will have the freedom to develop and excel,” said CYN co-founder Jedediah Koszewski.

The press release also noted that the traditional wrestling format will be represented, but CYN’s TV will be anything but the norm. In addition to its TV show and specials, CYN is planning a live tour to provide talent an opportunity to perform and fans to see them live.

“The wrestling will be real. The stories will be real. We want to put the power back in the hands of the wrestlers and create a place they can make a living,” said CYN co-founder Scherr.

PWTV President Brandon Blackburn added, “Control Your Narrative will give professional wrestling fans something never seen before. From the presentation to how its stories are told, we are thrilled to give them a home to bring their brand to a worldwide audience.”

“The opportunity to create and collaborate with PWTV and the performers under their umbrella opens up a world possibilities. ‘To Control Your Narrative’ is to ‘tell your story.’ With PWTV as our partner, those stories can be told,” said EC3.

As noted, CYN has announced the following matches for Saturday’s show in Orlando. You can purchase VIP tickets at this link.

* Austin Aries vs. Josh Woods

* Damo (fka Killian Dain) vs. Jamie Stanley

* Titan (Adam Scherr) and EC3 vs. The Righteous (Bateman, Dutch)

Stay tuned for more on CYN. Below is the full annonucement issued today:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.