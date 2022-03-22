EC3 has announced more tour dates for Control Your Narrative (CYN). The former IMPACT world champion says that CYN is coming to Cleveland on May 13th, then Detroit on May 14th. This comes after the promotion ran a show in Orlando and is preparing for their next show in Dallas. Full details can be seen below.
EC3 also issued the following on Instagram:
Every #CYN: Live will begin with a #professionalwrestler who has chosen to be #awakened.
To those that don’t understand growth, it could look like captivity.
To those that understand, through the destruction of your former persona comes #SelfRealization.
As an #industry we are on the precipice of realizing that we, the performers, are the ones that put our bodies/souls on the line.
We take the risks.
We suffer the consequences physically and mentally.
We have the power.
In the ring are OUR hearts and souls. OUR dreams. OUR desires.
OUR stories.
When you remove the hood you step out of the dark.
You #ControlYourNarrative.