Controversial comedian Tony Hinchcliffe joined Pat McAfee and Michael Cole on commentary for the WWE World Tag Team Championship match between The War Raiders (Erik & Ivar) and The New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods).

Known for hosting Kill Tony on Netflix, Hinchcliffe is also set to host the Roast of WrestleMania during WrestleMania weekend.

During a Donald Trump rally in New York prior to the 2024 Presidential election, Hinchcliffe sparked bipartisan outrage after jokingly referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.” The comment, widely condemned as racist, was denounced by both Republicans and Democrats, including Senator Rick Scott and Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar, who called it offensive and unrepresentative of GOP values.

Hinchcliffe also made other inflammatory jokes, invoking racial and antisemitic stereotypes, including comments about Latinos, Black people, Palestinians, and Jews. While the Trump campaign had vetted some of Hinchcliffe’s material, a source said the most controversial jokes were improvised. The campaign has since distanced itself from the remarks, and Trump has not commented publicly.

The controversy comes as Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny endorsed Kamala Harris, and as calls grow for Trump to apologize, including from Puerto Rico’s archbishop and local Republican leaders.

Additionally, comedian Bert Kreischer made a special guest appearance on Monday’s episode of WWE RAW.

During a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, Kreischer was interrupted by American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, Chad Gable, and Ivy Nile). The segment escalated when Alpha Academy (Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa) showed up, culminating in a humorous moment where Otis and Bert ripped their shirts off.