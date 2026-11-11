Jim Herd, the former WCW executive whose controversial tenure with the promotion included a highly publicized falling out with Ric Flair, has passed away at the age of 87.

Conrad Thompson confirmed the news in a column for Uncrowned, revealing that Herd actually passed away approximately three weeks ago in October. Additional details surrounding his death have not been disclosed.

Herd served as WCW’s executive vice president from late 1988 until early 1992, taking over during a transitional period following Turner Broadcasting’s acquisition of Jim Crockett Promotions.

Although his time running the company remains one of the more heavily criticized executive tenures in wrestling history, Herd arrived with an extensive business background that included working as a television station manager and overseeing a successful turnaround of a regional Pizza Hut operation.

His experience outside the wrestling industry helped WCW secure several business opportunities, including a sponsorship agreement with Coors, a footwear deal, and expansion into the action figure and trading card markets.

Behind the scenes, however, Herd frequently clashed with established wrestling personalities, most notably Ric Flair.

The relationship between the two deteriorated to the point that Herd reportedly proposed repackaging Flair as a character named “Spartacus,” an idea that has since become one of the most infamous stories associated with his time in charge.

Their disagreements eventually contributed to Flair’s departure from WCW in 1991 during a contract dispute. Flair was fired while still recognized as the company’s World Champion, subsequently joining the World Wrestling Federation and appearing on television with the championship belt while proclaiming himself the “Real World Champion.”

Flair would eventually return to WCW in 1993, after Herd was no longer with the promotion.

Herd also became associated with several widely criticized creative concepts, including The Ding Dongs, The Hunchbacks, and Oz, the latter of which was portrayed by Kevin Nash early in his career.

Despite those missteps, Thompson argued that Herd’s contributions to WCW have often been overshadowed by the more notorious aspects of his leadership.

During Herd’s tenure, the promotion featured the celebrated 1989 trilogy between Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat, Sting captured his first World Championship, and notable performers such as Vader, The Great Muta, Scott Steiner, and Terry Funk became important parts of the company’s programming.

Financial difficulties continued to plague WCW throughout Herd’s leadership, and he ultimately departed the organization in early 1992.

The company would eventually experience its greatest commercial success under Eric Bischoff during the Monday Night Wars, although mounting financial losses and the cancellation of its television programming ultimately led to WCW’s demise in 2001.

Following his departure from wrestling, Herd transitioned into the casino business and largely remained out of the public eye. He did, however, participate in an interview with Thompson in 2020, revisiting his experiences running WCW.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com also commented on Herd’s passing, acknowledging the shortcomings of his leadership while reflecting on their personal relationship.

“Jim Herd passed away three weeks ago but it was just reported today by Conrad Thompson,” Meltzer wrote. “He ran WCW from late 1988 until early 1992, circumstances of his losing his job are quite funny in hindsight.”

Meltzer continued by offering his assessment of Herd’s time in charge, while noting that the two maintained a positive relationship despite the executive’s controversial reputation.

“I can’t call his run successful because it wasn’t, and he was the first to admit to it, but personally we got along. Got many great stories.”