Former WWE Superstar Muhammad Hassan has resurfaced in the wrestling ring.

Hassan, whose real name is Marc Copani, made a surprise appearance at an independent wrestling event, where he became involved in a physical confrontation with Krule.

During the encounter, Krule grabbed Hassan by the throat, but the former WWE star managed to break free. Hassan responded with three punches before delivering a Flatliner, leaving Krule laid out as he stood tall in the ring.

The appearance marked a rare physical involvement in wrestling for Hassan, who last competed in 2018.

Hassan initially signed with WWE in 2002 and became a controversial figure during his run on the main roster from 2004 to 2005. His time with the company came to an abrupt end following a controversial storyline that aired around the time of the July 2005 London terrorist bombings.

The backlash surrounding the angle ultimately led to Hassan being written off television and released from WWE.

Following his departure, Hassan stepped away from professional wrestling for more than a decade before briefly returning to the independent circuit in 2018. He wrestled a handful of matches during that comeback before once again leaving the business.

Hassan’s WWE career and the controversy surrounding his departure were revisited in a 2025 episode of Vice TV’s documentary series, “Dark Side of the Ring.”