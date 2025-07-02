“The Rated-R Superstar” doesn’t have a lot longer left in the pro wrestling business.

Not as an active in-ring performer, anyway.

Adam Copeland surfaced on social media on Tuesday to share a statement on Canada Day where he reflected on his long journey in the pro wrestling business, which started in “The Great White North.”

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and current AEW star noted that his pro wrestling career “won’t last a lot longer” and noted he is going to “soak in every second.”

“On Canada Day 33 years ago I made my wrestling debut,” Cope wrote via Instagram. “In Oakland Raiders Zubaz and a pair of Converse. Nowhere to go but up. Since then, I’ve travelled the world. Literally. Everywhere you can think of. From Moose Landing to Monterrey, from Bloodvein to Bucharest. It’s been a long, fruitful, soul expanding, soul diminishing, amazing, frustrating, exhausting, exhilarating journey over 3 decades.”

Cope continued, “The best part? I hear every one of you when I blast out of that entranceway and sing Metalingus at the top of your lungs. It’s never been lost on me what a privilege that is. Australia I’m lookin at you! It won’t last a lot longer so I’m gonna soak in every second. Thank you for coming along on this ride with me.”

Formerly known as Edge, the 30-plus year veteran made his All Elite Wrestling debut at AEW WrestleDream in October of 2023. He last appeared in AEW at AEW Dynasty in April of 2025.