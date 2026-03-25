Cope and Cage are back on the scene.

And they’ve got their collective sights set on gold.

Following their respective returns to All Elite Wrestling in recent weeks, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage have been on a collision course with The Young Bucks and FTR over the AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

During a new sit-down interview with Renee Paquette for the latest installment of the AEW digital series, “Close Up w/ Renee Paquette,” Cope and Cage spoke about the possibility of a TLC match involving the three teams with the tag-team titles hanging in the balance.

“Yeah, if you want me to retire the next day,” Cope said with a chuckle. “It’s tough to look at the three teams and not draw some similarities to past rivalries.”

He added, “It’s kind of a no-brainer to go there almost immediately. I don’t know. It’d be interesting.”

For his part, Cage kept things more simple.

“We’d win,” he said. “For sure.”