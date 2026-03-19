A big tag team title showdown is now official for AEW Dynasty.

It was announced on the March 18 episode of AEW Dynamite that Cope & Cage (Adam Copeland and Christian Cage) will challenge FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) for the AEW Tag Team Championships at the upcoming pay-per-view.

The match was made following a chaotic post-main event segment that saw multiple top teams collide. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) hit the ring and addressed their recent loss to FTR at AEW Revolution, making it clear they’re far from finished in the title picture and still have their sights set on reclaiming the gold.

That’s when Cope & Cage made their presence felt.

While showing respect to The Young Bucks, Copeland and Christian made it known that they intend to be the team that ultimately dethrones FTR.

Things quickly escalated from there.

FTR attempted to interject during the confrontation, but the situation broke down in a hurry, with both Cope & Cage and The Young Bucks laying out the reigning champions to stand tall as the segment came to a close.

Message sent loud and clear.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 3/18/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

AEW Dynasty is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 12 from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/12 for live AEW Dynasty Results coverage.