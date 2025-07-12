Syuri made her official All Elite Wrestling debut at AEW All In: Texas, entering the women’s casino gauntlet match as entrant number 11. She came face-to-face with ROH Women’s Champion Athena upon arrival, immediately making an impact.

Her AEW debut was first teased in a vignette that aired during ROH Supercard of Honor, with announcer Ian Riccaboni hinting at her participation in the gauntlet.

A former IWGP Women’s Champion, Syuri recently announced a break from STARDOM, wrestling her final match for the promotion on July 6th against Ranna Yagami. Though she’s only competed a few times in the U.S., her most recent American appearance came during WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas.

Alex Windsor officially made her AEW debut at AEW All In: Texas, entering the women’s casino gauntlet at number 12.

Charging straight into the action, Windsor came face-to-face with Syuri — an opponent she recently clashed with overseas. The two previously met at EVE 135: Hit Me Baby One More Time on June 6th, which marked Windsor’s final match before arriving in AEW.

Windsor gained the upper hand in a fierce striking exchange and dropped Syuri with a rope-assisted DDT.

Ahead of her debut, a series of vignettes aired on AEW Collision, where Windsor declared that when people talk about the best women’s wrestlers in the UK, her name should be the first mentioned. She promised to prove she belongs among the elite by dominating the AEW women’s division.

The Hurt Syndicate (Bobby Lashley & Shelton Benjamin) successfully defended their AEW Tag Team Titles at AEW All In, defeating The Patriarchy (Christian Cage & Nick Wayne) and JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & Mike Bailey) in a high-stakes triple threat tag team match.

The finish came when Lashley nailed Christian with a spear to score the pinfall.

Moments earlier, Lashley launched Christian into FTR — Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler — who were at ringside on commentary. Tensions flared further when Lashley shoved Dax into Cash, knocking both men back.

As the action returned to the ring, FTR climbed onto the apron. Lashley reversed a Killswitch attempt by shoving Christian into them, creating an opening to land the decisive spear.

After Christian and Nick Wayne’s unsuccessful bid for the AEW Tag Team Titles, tensions erupted. As FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and Stokely Hathaway confronted them at ringside, Christian attempted to walk away — only to be blindsided by Nick Wayne, who turned on his mentor with a Killswitch. Watching from the stage, Kip Sabian and Mother Wayne nodded in approval.

Just as Nick set up for a con-chair-to on Christian, the arena erupted as “Metalingus” by Alter Bridge blasted through the speakers.

Cope stormed to the ring, wielding his trademark chair Spike. He delivered a double spear to FTR, sent Nick retreating, and nailed Sabian with a thunderous spear to close the segment.