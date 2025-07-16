The lineup is now set for tonight’s post-AEW ALL IN: Texas episode of AEW Dynamite.

Ahead of the weekly two-hour prime time Wednesday night program, which this week emanates from the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois, AEW President Tony Khan has surfaced on social media to announce several new matches for the show.

Now confirmed for the July 16 episode, which premieres at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max:

* We’ll hear from Adam Copeland live

* Kyle Fletcher vs. Mascara Dorada

* 100k 4-Way Fight: Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander vs. Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

* All Star 8 Man Tag: Bandido, Brody King, Kevin Knight & “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Josh Alexander, The Young Bucks & Hechicero

* The Death Riders vs. Hangman Page, Mark Briscoe & Powerhouse Hobbs

* “Timeless” Toni Storm’s Victory Celebration

* New AEW World Champion Hangman Page to open the show

