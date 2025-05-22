Recently released WWE NXT talent Cora Jade — real name Elayna Black — has remained active on social media in the wake of her departure from the company. On Wednesday, Jade shared a video from a new photoshoot along with a series of pointed messages on Twitter, offering hints about her future plans while addressing increased online attention.

Since her WWE exit, signs have emerged pointing to Jade launching an OnlyFans account. A profile under her name, complete with a verified checkmark, is currently active on the platform. One of her recent posts appears to reference this shift toward direct content monetization.

In a cryptic tweet posted on Wednesday, Jade wrote, “See you in 12,” sparking fan speculation about her next move. Many believe the “12” may refer to the expiration of her WWE non-compete clause — typically 30 days for NXT talent — suggesting she could be free to appear elsewhere by mid-June.

Shortly after, Jade posted a more direct message, embracing her newfound independence and calling out her online critics. She wrote,

“Btw it’s called being able to wrestle wherever I want and also now being able to profit off of you being creeps which you were going to do for free anyways!!! Get this, AT THE SAME TIME! 😘😘🤑🤑”

Cora Jade was officially released from WWE on May 1, 2025. Her departure came as a surprise to many, given her prominent role in the NXT women’s division. Known for her “Generation of Jade” skater-punk persona, she also held the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Roxanne Perez.

Jade’s recent social media activity signals a deliberate effort to shape her post-WWE career on her own terms. Between the photoshoot video and her growing OnlyFans presence, it’s clear she’s focused on expanding her brand and connecting directly with her fanbase.