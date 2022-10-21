Cora Jade and Bron Breakker play major roles in WWE NXT and are dating outside of the wrestling arena. They have been dating for several months.
While speaking with Wrestling Inc, Jade talked about how she met Bron and started dating.
“We were just friends for a while here at the PC, just as friends and then we started dating sometime in the summer a few months ago, but he’s great,” said Jade. “He obviously has family in wrestling … but him himself didn’t come from wrestling. He was in the NFL, so it’s cool to be able to see his progression as well, because I always joke with him all the time,” Jade continued, “and I tell him that he’s going to learn from me, because I’ve been wrestling longer than him. So I always joke with him about that, but just to pick on him.”
“He’s been picking up things incredibly. I feel like that’s the one thing he just can do everything perfectly,” she remarked. “It doesn’t matter what it is. He picks up things so quickly. He’s a professional. He’s always willing to learn. He loves this. He has passion for it, which I think is where we relate.”