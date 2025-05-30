Former NXT Superstar Cora Jade, now back to wrestling under her original indie name Elayna Black, may no longer be with WWE — but she’s far from out of the spotlight. After her recent release, she’s been making waves on social media, reminding fans (and critics) that she’s still here, still healing, and still fighting.

Earlier this week, Black posted a throwback video from 2023, filmed in the hospital following her ACL surgery. The clip showed a glimpse into her recovery. She captioned the video with,

“Came across this video I took after my knee surgery last year that I forgot about and never posted. Things have certainly gone quite a different direction since this but nonetheless, the goal is still the same. Making the rest of 2025 & 2026 MY YEARS. See you soon ⏳”

A troll then chimed in, writing,

“Are you going to post whatever video you made after each of your cosmetic surgeries?”

Black, never one to back down, clapped back with a response. She posted a screenshot of the commenter’s profile pic and wrote,

“Probably not considering I only had one, but I can recommend a great plastic surgeon for whatever the f*ck is happening here.”

Shotzi Blackheart is set to compete in Japan with GCW.

On Thursday, GameChanger Wrestling (GCW) confirmed that Shotzi Blackheart will be part of its upcoming tour of Japan, alongside Jimmy Lloyd and Drew Parker. The tour is scheduled for July 28 through July 30, with the final show taking place at the iconic Korakuen Hall.

Although Shotzi had previously been teased for an upcoming MLW appearance, she is now officially slated for dates outside of WWE.