The match between Cora Jade and Jordynne Grace on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT was stopped due to an apparent injury to Jade.
After Grace backed Jade into the corner, the referee intervened and stopped the match after checking on Jade. Grace was declared the winner.
I read Cora Jade's lips, and she says "My knee. It's f*cked up."
