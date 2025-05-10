After being released from WWE last week, former NXT Superstar Cora Jade has returned to her indie wrestling roots under her previous ring name, Elayna Black. Alongside the name change, she has officially announced the launch of her OnlyFans account, with content set to go live on June 2 — coinciding with the end of her 30-day non-compete clause.

WWE’s recent round of releases included several talents, with reports indicating that some departures were attributed to management’s perception of a lack of effort in training. That claim has sparked pushback from former colleagues, including Gigi Dolin, and Elayna Black herself. She responded by emphasizing her dedication to the craft and also revealed that she faced body-shaming during her time with the company.

Now stepping into a new chapter, Black is embracing creative freedom and independence. Priced at $15.99 per month, her OnlyFans profile introduces her as the former Cora Jade and promises exclusive content starting in early June. The initial buzz around her OnlyFans debut began when Indi Hartwell referenced the platform in a now-deleted tweet, prompting Black to tease, “stay tuned honey,” fueling speculation that quickly turned out to be true.

Beyond content creation, Elayna Black has hinted at a return to more hardcore wrestling styles and encouraged promoters to reach out via her business email for bookings. She also teased a potential future match with AEW’s Julia Hart.

You can sign up for Cora Jade’s OnlyFans content by clicking here.