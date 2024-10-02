Your winner … and STILL!

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez successfully retained her title thanks to a big assist from a surprise helping-hand on the debut episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on Tuesday night.

At the October 1, 2024 episode of NXT on CW from AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, Perez vs. Giulia kicked off the first-ever show of The CW era.

After several minutes of back-and-forth action, the bout culminated with the appearance of a mystery figure in a hoodie that attacked Giulia, and then fed her to Perez for a Pop-Rox for the match-ending pinfall.

Once the title tilt wrapped up, the hoodie-covered mystery figure unveiled themselves to be none other than Cora Jade.

Giulia is here! The Beautiful Madness has arrived to Chicago!!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/gQg6zVpzr2 — WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2024

HERE. WE. GO. The #WWENXT Women's Championship is on the line RIGHT NOW on @TheCW! pic.twitter.com/XFhf6mX2Kj — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 2, 2024