Sometimes people just have a hunch.

Elayna Black experienced this recently.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Black, formerly known as Cora Jade, explained how she had a “gut feeling” that she was going to be released from WWE a couple of weeks before it happened.

“I feel like it.. anyone probably has like, and the company has that little inkling in the back of their head just because it is so cutthroat and cuts do happen often,” Black told the celebrity gossip website. “So I wouldn’t say that it was a shock only because I’ve said before, I’m very like good with my intuition. I don’t know why I just always have been. I’ve always just had like a gut feeling. Then when I feel that it just tends to happen.”

Black elaborated, “I did have that gut feeling maybe like two weeks prior, especially when I was in Vegas for Mania. I was rooming with Roxanne, she’s my best friend, and all week I was just making sure to really like take it in and enjoy everything. I did matches at WWE World. I did promos at WWE World. We had so much fun and I got to do it all with my best friend. But I did have that feeling that I was going to be gone soon. So I was trying to enjoy it. I remember, I think it was my last actual match there was I wrestled Sol Ruca on a live event. I just knew, I don’t know. I just knew that it was going to be my last time there. So I just took a lot of time. In my entrance, I had fun in the match. I took a long time afterwards. I signed autographs, which I never really do because I’m a heel, I’m a bad guy. But I knew that. I was like, well, that’s a wrap. Sure as hell it was a week later, that following Friday.”

