After being released from WWE in early May, former NXT standout Cora Jade quickly made her return to the independent wrestling scene. Performing once again under her original ring name, Elayna Black, the 24-year-old competed in seven matches across various promotions within a month of her departure from WWE. However, her comeback was short-lived.

Earlier this week, Jade announced she would be stepping away from professional wrestling entirely, citing struggles with mental health and a lack of passion for the industry. The news came as a shock to fans who had been eager to see her thrive outside WWE, but her decision seems to be rooted in genuine self-care.

While her departure from the ring is disappointing to many, it appears Cora Jade won’t need to worry financially during her hiatus. On a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, veteran journalist Dave Meltzer discussed Jade’s situation in detail, explaining that she has found remarkable financial success outside of wrestling—thanks to her OnlyFans account.

“You know she probably made more money last month than any woman pro wrestler in the world? And probably by a lot, because of OnlyFans. Yeah, it’s basically–think about this. You want to do these indie dates for $1,000 when you’re making the kind of money she’s making? It makes no sense at all.”

According to Meltzer, Jade is now following a blueprint set by another former WWE talent: Mandy Rose. After her own WWE departure, Rose launched an OnlyFans-style content subscription service that proved wildly lucrative. It appears Jade has taken a similar route, capitalizing on the attention and fanbase she built during her WWE run.

“She may come back, but you know, it’s basically like Mandy Rose set the template. And if you’ve got the right look, and you can do OnlyFans coming off a WWE run—not everyone can do it obviously—but some can. I mean, Mandy Rose is incredibly rich from that.”

This new revenue stream has afforded Jade the freedom to prioritize her mental health without the immediate financial pressures that often come with stepping away from the wrestling world. While she hasn’t ruled out a future return to the ring, it’s clear that wrestling is no longer her top priority—for now.

Jade’s situation reflects a growing trend among wrestlers, especially women, who are using digital platforms to generate substantial income after their WWE careers. With the right combination of brand, timing, and audience, former WWE stars like Mandy Rose—and now Cora Jade—are proving there are lucrative options beyond the squared circle.

As fans await any updates on Jade’s future, her story serves as a reminder that personal well-being should always come first, and sometimes the most successful moves happen outside the ring.