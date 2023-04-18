Cora Jade vs. Gigi Dolin has been announced for this week’s WWE NXT episode.

This will be Jade’s first TV match since working the Battle Royal at NXT New Year’s Evil on January 10. Her last TV singles match was a loss to Wendy Choo on the December 27 episode.

Jade had been out of action with an undisclosed injury, but she returned to NXT TV two weeks back. Since then she has worked two non-televised live events – she defeated Lea Mitchell on Friday in Largo, FL, then on Saturday in Gainesville she worked a Triple Threat with Thea Hail and the winner, NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell.

Jade returned on the April 4 NXT episode to attack Hartwell following her win over Zoey Stark. Last week’s show saw Jade cut a promo to insult several members of the NXT women’s division, including Dolin.

Below is the updated card for Tuesday’s NXT:

* Cora Jade vs. Gigi Dolin

* Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar makes his TV in-ring return

* NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes appears on The Grayson Waller Effect

* Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark

* NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Charlie Dempsey

* NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus defend against The Creed Brothers and The Dyad in a Triple Threat

