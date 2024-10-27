“Thank you, Cora Jade!”

That is what the partner of Roxanne Perez at tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024 premium live event said she wants to hear if AJ Lee makes a long-awaited return to WWE in the near future.

As noted, Jade and several other WWE stars recently bombarded AJ Lee on X in an attempt to lure her back into WWE alongside her husband, CM Punk.

During a recent interview with TV Insider to promote her tag-team co-main event tonight against Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer, Jade was asked about whether or not Lee will ever return to WWE.

“I don’t know,” Jade said. “I hope so. I’m working on it.”

Jade continued, “Me and [Roxanne Perez] are always badgering him about it. I know he is doing it to her as well, so we’ll see. If it happens, you’ll have to thank me.”