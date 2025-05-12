It was reported earlier today that there has been internal discussion about holding a second WWE Evolution event, potentially scheduled for the same weekend as Saturday Night’s Main Event in Atlanta — creating a doubleheader for WWE this summer. Notably, the dates under consideration also align with the weekend of AEW All In.

As of now, WWE has not officially confirmed the event. Fightful reached out to several talent, all of whom stated that the topic of a second Evolution has not been brought up to them internally, though they are aware of the growing online speculation.

The possibility of the show has also been discussed among some WWE legends. However, it’s unclear whether they were informed by the company or simply reacting to the same rumors circulating online. WWE has not provided a clear response when asked about the status of the event.

Indi Hartwell was released by WWE on October 25, 2024 — just hours before she was scheduled to appear on SmackDown in a tag team match alongside Candice LeRae against Bayley and Naomi. The match had been taped the previous week.

During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, Hartwell opened up about the unexpected nature of her release. She said,

“I actually missed the call when they tried to release me, so technically, I had to call them to get fired. I didn’t see I had a missed call, but I got a text that said, ‘Hey, this is so-and-so from [Talent Relations], can you call us back?’ I assumed it was about something else entirely. I’d also lost my voice, so when I called back, I said, ‘Hey, sorry, I lost my voice,’ and they replied, ‘We’re calling with some unfortunate news.’ I was completely confused. I wanted to say, ‘What do you mean? I’m on the show tonight. That match was taped last week.’ It was just weird.”

When asked if there had been any discussion about pulling the match from the show, Hartwell responded, “No, I don’t think so. It was already taped and tied into the storyline. It was weird, though — it used to happen a lot with 205 Live. People would tape matches earlier in the week and then get released the same day the match aired. Some fans didn’t realize SmackDown had been taped, so they thought I got released and still had to go out and wrestle live that night.”

Cora Jade is set to make her return to Black Label Pro Wrestling.

BLP Wrestling has confirmed that Elayna Black (formerly known as Cora Jade) will appear at BLP: Have You Heard? on June 14. This marks her first match in the promotion since 2020.

While her opponent has yet to be revealed, fans can also look forward to seeing her in action at Atomic Legacy Wrestling on July 27.

**HAVE YOU HEARD?** Elayna Black makes her BLP return as we return to Crown Point at the Crown Antique Mall!

Tickets are available now at the link below. June 14th. Crown Point, IN.

12 PM

Tickets: https://t.co/RgKUOsw80B pic.twitter.com/TV6B00Opak — Black Label Pro (@BLabelPro) May 12, 2025