– WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade has made her arrival for her match on tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT. Ahead of the two-hour prime time Thursday night program, TNA Wrestling shot out the following backstage footage of the women’s wrestling star getting involved in a heated interaction with Xia Brookside.

EXCLUSIVE: @XiaBrookside welcomed @WWENXT's @CoraJadeWWE to #TNAiMPACT, but things got HEATED fast! Don't miss #TNAiMPACT TONIGHT at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and streaming worldwide on TNA+! Get 1 month FREE of TNA+ with code: NXTNA pic.twitter.com/LP8ghA78Pv — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 30, 2025

– Zelina Vega is teasing having “a little something” she will be handing out to the ZV ARMY at her Royal Rumble Fanb Meet And Greet at the Indiana Convention Center this Friday. “To those coming to the Royal Rumble Fan Meet And Greet at the Indiana Convention Center this Friday and are coming to see meeeee… I have a little something that I’m handing out to my ZV ARMY,” she wrote via X today. “The password is: Barnacle Boy.”

To those coming to the Royal Rumble Fan Meet And Greet at the Indiana Convention Center this Friday and are coming to see meeeee… I have a little something that I’m handing out to my ZV ARMY 👀🤍❤️ The password is: Barnacle Boy — ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) January 30, 2025

– Here are the latest WWE I.D. updates for the last 24 hours.

MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT…. Last weekend saw @TheJordanOasis and @jackcartwheel wrestle under difficult circumstances. Cartwheel won after accidentally kicking Oasis' mysterious bag. Now both want a rematch. A WWE ID Official Match is signed for this Friday in the Los Angeles area… https://t.co/zlfuEWlhCm pic.twitter.com/EPkvcprqxV — WWE ID (@WWEID) January 30, 2025

It was a bizarre night in Utah! The show was cancelled due to a city wide power outage, but @DCWSaltLakeCity pulled out all the stops and found a place to host @TheJordanOasis vs. @jackcartwheel in a WWE ID Official Match! This match happened at midnight. Thanks to Devotion… pic.twitter.com/hT2r5vHRbL — WWE ID (@WWEID) January 30, 2025

MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT….@CCWAliveTV will host its first WWE ID Official Match!@jackcartwheel vs. @BryceDShook is set for February 8th in Tampa, FL! pic.twitter.com/hwVKg63kpp — WWE ID (@WWEID) January 29, 2025