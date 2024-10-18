WWE NXT Superstar Cora Jade has lost her mini poodle Stitch.

Taking to Twitter, Jade announced that her dog had gone missing and was hopeful someone would reach out with Stitch’s whereabouts.

Unfortunately, Jade later shared that her dog had been struck by a car and was killed. The driver left the scene, but someone else had comforted Stitch in their final moments.

I appreciate everyone reaching out and trying to help. Unfortunately Stitch was hit by a car & the person that hit him kept going and didn’t stop. Thankful for the person who found my # & called and cared for him in his last moments. I will love you til the end of time Stitchy 🖤 — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) October 18, 2024

We send our deepest condolences to Cora Jade at this very sad time.