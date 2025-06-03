Following the expiration of her non-compete clause with WWE, Elayna Black — formerly known as Cora Jade — has officially launched her OnlyFans account.

Last month, Black hinted at the upcoming debut of her page. Now that she is no longer under WWE contract restrictions, she has followed through on that announcement.

On Monday, Black took to social media to promote the launch. She wrote,

“3PM EST 💻😘.”

Her OnlyFans page is now live, with a subscription price of $15.99 per month for access to her exclusive content.

You can subscribe to Black’s OnlyFans page by clicking here.

As we previously here on WrestlingHeadlines.com, former WWE 24/7 Champion R-Truth (Ron Killings) has been released by WWE.

According to sources within WWE’s talent relations department, R-Truth was informed over the weekend that his contract will not be renewed. While the exact end date of his deal remains unclear, it is set to expire soon.

On a recent episode of his “My World” podcast, Jeff Jarrett weighed in on the news, suggesting that R-Truth’s release reflects WWE’s evolving direction in the post-Vince McMahon era.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On R-Truth’s WWE release: “At the end of the day, it truly is a result of Vince selling the company. This is the new WWE, and it’s not going back. It’s not going to reverse, but the industry as a whole, man, there’s some opportunity, because the market is going to be, I’ll say this, flooded with talent, with a voice, with the social media following, with the promotional punch and power, it’s exciting. Now, it’s not personally exciting. I love Truth, and I hope we get to continue to talk about him. I think there’s a full episode on him.”

“When he came in the door at TNA, yes, Truth had some comedy, but I always saw him — I mean, he was champion. When Truth wanted to cut a serious promo, good God, he could cut a very serious promo. But once I kind of saw the role he settled into, and where Vince saw him at and would have utilized him, there wasn’t ever a segment that he didn’t hit it out of the park,” he continued. “I think that more than anything, there’s a boatload of opportunity. Personally, I hate to see it for Truth, but I know him, he’s going to rebound in bigger and broader and bolder ways. I think the future is very bright for that man.”

On R-Truth’s talent: “Well, let me spin it to you this way. I don’t really look at him as a utility guy, because I think a utility guy is somebody who can do it all, but nobody can be a utility guy the way Ron Truth is—his charisma. I mean, at the end of the day, there is only one R-Truth. Give me one similar talent who’s similar to R-Truth in the industry… There’s not a comparison off the top of your head, is what I’m saying. That, to me, equates to money.”

John Bradshaw Layfield is baffled by WWE’s decision to part ways with R-Truth.

Like many fans, JBL was surprised when news broke on Sunday, that WWE would not be renewing R-Truth’s contract. The announcement sparked an outpouring of support and admiration for the veteran performer from across the wrestling community. Now, Layfield is adding his voice to those sentiments, offering his perspective on the situation.

During the latest episode of the “Something to Wrestle” podcast, JBL described the decision as “bizarre,” expressing confusion over WWE’s move to release someone so widely respected and beloved. He said,

“I don’t understand this with Ron Killings either. I mean, it’s the same perplexing thing to me. I thought it was a joke. Brian Armstrong (Road Dogg) had something on his Twitter… He goes, ‘I’m really bummed. I can’t believe they released R-Truth,’ or something like that. I looked it up and [thought] it’s got to be a storyline. I mean, the guy just main-evented Saturday Night’s Main Event. He’s selling a ton of merch. It’s absolutely perplexing to me. One of the most bizarre releases that I’ve seen. Ron, Truth, has had a great career, and of course, he’s still got years left. I know he’s 53 years old, I think is what I read on the internet, but he’s in tremendous shape. He’s a great athlete. He’s still just as athletic as, at least he looks like he is. I’m sure he doesn’t feel like he’s 28 years old, but he looks like he’s 28, he moves like he’s 28 again, he’s got years left, because he hasn’t aged. He doesn’t look like an older guy.”

Speaking about R-Truth’s future, Bradshaw proclaimed that he believes Truth will be an even bigger star a year from now than he is today. He said,

“He’s had a great run, and he’s not near done yet. He’s gonna make a ton of money somewhere. I don’t know where he goes, but he’s gonna. Ron is as entertaining a guy as there is. He’s gonna do fine. No run goes in perpetuity. I’m just surprised it ends so suddenly, and that it ended when it did. He’s unbelievably talented. There’s nothing he can’t do. It takes a smart guy to play a dumb guy; that’s what they always say. Wrestling, the guys who played the dumb guys are usually very smart because they have to be smart to be able to play the dumb guy. Look at Santino Marella, a very smart guy who used the broken English together and make things happen. Killings is a very smart guy. He can get anything over. I would imagine he’s going to be a massive star, a bigger star. You’re right, a year from now? I’ll take that bet with anybody, a bigger star a year from now than he is right now.”

