Cora Jade is turning the page and stepping boldly into a new chapter — beginning with a return to her roots.

Following several social media posts that confirmed her WWE departure, the former NXT standout has rebranded herself online, unveiling a new (yet familiar) identity – Elayna Black.

Longtime fans will recognize the name — Elayna Black was the ring name she used before joining WWE in 2021. She updated her Twitter profile with a straightforward message — “Hit me up elaynablack@yahoo.com”

The rebrand comes on the heels of two telling posts hinting at her release. She wrote, “Just got a lot of free time on our hands, see you soon. Thankful for all the childhood dreams I got to live out! I have a lot to say in due time. Stay tuned xoxo.”

Real name Brianna Coda, Jade quickly rose to prominence in NXT with her edgy, skateboard-wielding persona and later shocked fans by turning heel against tag partner Roxanne Perez.

Hit me up elaynablack@yahoo.com — Elayna Black (@CoraJadeWWE) May 3, 2025

Jacob Fatu will have the odds against him at WWE Backlash: St. Louis.

WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has announced that Jacob Fatu will defend his WWE United States Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match at WWE Backlash 2025 against LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre.

The match was initially set as a Triple Threat featuring Fatu, Priest, and Knight. Earlier in the night, Knight and Priest faced off in a bout that ended in disqualification following interference from Solo Sikoa.

Solo pointed out that Drew McIntyre technically earned a title shot by defeating Knight in a No. 1 Contender’s Match last Friday on SmackDown. Aldis agreed with the assessment and officially added McIntyre to the match, making it a Fatal Four-Way at Backlash.

Aleister Black has made a dominant return to WWE, securing a decisive victory in his first match since 2020.

After officially reappearing on last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown, Black stepped back into the ring on this week’s show, where he faced off against former WWE Champion The Miz. Black emerged victorious, delivering his signature Black Mass to put The Miz down for the count as Carmelo Hayes looked on from ringside. This marked Black’s first WWE match since his October 12, 2020 No Disqualification loss to Kevin Owens on Monday Night Raw.

Following the bout, tensions rose as Black engaged in a tense stare-down with Hayes, hinting at what could be his next feud.

Karrion Kross faced AJ Styles on the March 14th episode of WWE RAW in his first televised match of the year. However, the bout came at a cost — Kross suffered a ruptured eardrum.

In his new documentary, it’s revealed that during the repair procedure, he passed out, lost color, and broke into a full-body sweat just an hour into treatment. Fortunately, he recovered in time to compete against JR Kratos at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XIII.

Kross also appeared on the April 18th episode of WWE SmackDown, taking part in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.