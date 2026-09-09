Corey Graves isn’t ruling out stepping back inside the squared circle, and AAA could potentially provide the opportunity.

Graves retired from active in-ring competition in 2014 due to concussion issues and subsequently transitioned into a broadcasting role with WWE. He was later medically cleared to wrestle again and briefly captured the WWE 24/7 Championship in 2021, although he has yet to make an official return to regular competition.

During an appearance on the Mark Hoke Show (see video below), Graves was asked about the possibility of wrestling again. He revealed that he received medical clearance several years ago when it appeared an opportunity could be on the horizon.

“I did go and get medically cleared several years back when it seemed like there was going to be an opportunity,” Graves said. “Obviously, plans change as things change in the industry. I got a little stagnant after that.”

Graves added that he has returned to the gym over the past several months to see how his body responds. He then floated the possibility of wrestling for AAA, where his younger brother Sam Adonis has competed extensively.

“But I’m proud to report that I’ve been back in the gym for the past several months just to see how I feel,” Graves said. “AAA might be fun for me to step foot into that. My younger brother (Sam Adonis) had a great deal of success in AAA over the years.”

Graves concluded by leaving the door open to a potential comeback.

“Maybe I’ll follow in his footsteps. That could be kind of fun. Never say never.”

Graves currently works as an announcer for WWE Raw and AAA in addition to his other hosting and broadcasting duties.