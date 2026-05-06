Corey Graves recently spoke with veteran pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter for an in-depth interview that was released via YouTube this week.

During the discussion, the WWE color-commentator spoke about CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42, fan backlash about Pat McAfee and Jelly Roll’s heavy involvement in the Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton storyline, as well as Carmella’s future in pro wrestling.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns being one of the greatest main events in WrestleMania history: “I thought CM Punk and Roman Reigns was one of the greatest WrestleMania main events in the history of the 42 years of WrestleMania. I think they told a beautiful, rich story, with physicality, with emotion. Their emotions on their face, the eyes told the story as much as the physicality and destroying ringside tables and things like that. I thought that was a true clinic, a master class in what professional wrestling should be.”

On how Carmella is doing and her future in pro wrestling: “She’s fantastic, she’s fabulous. She’s taking motherhood very seriously, she’s killing it. I don’t think we’ve heard the last of her in this realm… We got some time. She’s got her hands full now though. We’re raising the new Road Warriors basically. That’s the plan.”

On reaction from WWE fans to Pat McAfee and Jelly Roll being heavily involved in Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton storyline for WrestleMania 42: “I truly believe it was the timing of it. I think if there had been a little bit more time to work with and again, I don’t know — there are decisions made far above my pay grade. I don’t know the ins and outs and truthfully, I don’t care to these days. But I think if there had been a little bit more time and maybe it had been in a different match. I mean, obviously, WrestleMania and celebrities have been synonymous since the beginning, and I think Pat (McAfee) and Jelly Roll caught a few strays. I think it was just a matter of people have been waiting for Cody (Rhodes) and Randy (Orton) for so long and they wanted to see that story told and unfold organically, and you get these other players that don’t necessarily fit. You get a couple square pegs in round holes. I think that was the biggest problem. I don’t think it was that anybody didn’t wanna see Pat or that anybody was upset that Jelly was involved. I think it was in that particular circumstance. But again, it was what it was, and I think they did a fantastic job with what the circumstance was. I think Randy and Cody, two of the best in the business of all time and they delivered a WrestleMania-worthy main event. I thought it was fantastic. Again, I understand the skepticism, I understand the confusion. I truly believe that had this begun back at Royal Rumble or at Elimination Chamber, or there had been a little bit more runway, it wouldn’t have felt so inorganic and I think that’s what sort of caused the backlash. I think you could have put anybody in that position and it would have had the same result. It wasn’t a Pat thing, it wasn’t a Jelly Roll thing. I think you could have put Jason Mamoa in there and someone would be like, what’s he doing here? He doesn’t belong here. On the other hand, you’ve got Lil Yachty, who comes from the world of Hip Hop, and he has fit like a glove in the Trick Williams presentation. He, to me, Lil Yachty — and I only know who he is because my kids are fans — he makes Trick Williams a bigger star, and nobody has a problem with that. He fits in that role…”