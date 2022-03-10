In a new interview with Bartstool Rasslin WWE stars Corey Graves and Carmella discuss their first crushes in the wrestling industry. Check out who they chose in the highlights below.

Carmella says her first wrestling crush was the 1-2-3 Kid:

“1-2-3 Kid. If you want me to be 1,000% honest, I loved the 1-2-3 Kid.”

How Razor Ramon wrestled her dad in his debut match:

“When I got a little bit older, then, obviously Razor Ramon, like are you kidding me? My dad actually wrestled him in his debut match. I loved Razor Ramon, but if I’m being 1,000% honest, the first time I ever saw the 1-2-3 Kid, I was like, ‘Oh, he is so cool.’”

Graves reveals his wrestling crushes:

“I got really into ECW when I was growing up and I think like Beulah McGillicutty and Francine because they weren’t like the glitz and glamour. It was kind of like, these chicks are hardcore. I was really into that. I think those would probably be the first off the top of my head.”

